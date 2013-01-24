Home
    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines poweful performance with ease of use. Combining easy Quick Calc Release with our 5-star rated, best gliding T-ionicGlide soleplate and Safety Auto Off to give optimal ironing results, easily. See all benefits

      • Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
      • T-ionicGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • 2600 Watts
      Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

      Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

      Quick calc release is the easiest way to remove scale from your iron and guarantees consistently powerful steam for years to come.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Sideways opening door
        Power cord length
        2 m
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        50 g/min
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide
        Power
        2600 W
        Steam boost
        200 g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Ionic deep steam
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean
        Quick Calc Release
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Heat-resistant storage box
        Yes

