Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Azur Performer Plus

Steam iron

GC4522/01
1 Awards
  • Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter
    -{discount-value}

    Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

    GC4522/01
    1 Awards

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines poweful performance with ease of use. Combining easy Quick Calc Release with our 5-star rated, best gliding T-ionicGlide soleplate and Safety Auto Off to give optimal ironing results, easily. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines poweful performance with ease of use. Combining easy Quick Calc Release with our 5-star rated, best gliding T-ionicGlide soleplate and Safety Auto Off to give optimal ironing results, easily. See all benefits

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines poweful performance with ease of use. Combining easy Quick Calc Release with our 5-star rated, best gliding T-ionicGlide soleplate and Safety Auto Off to give optimal ironing results, easily. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines poweful performance with ease of use. Combining easy Quick Calc Release with our 5-star rated, best gliding T-ionicGlide soleplate and Safety Auto Off to give optimal ironing results, easily. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Faster, Easier and Smarter

      With our best gliding soleplate yet

      • Steam 45g/min;210g steam boost
      • T-ionicGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.

      Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

      Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

      Quick calc release is the easiest way to remove scale from your iron and guarantees consistently powerful steam for years to come.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Sideways opening door
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2 m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        20% energy reduction

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide
        Continuous steam output
        50 g/min
        Steam boost
        210 g
        Power
        2400 W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean
        Quick Calc Release
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products