Azur Performer Plus

Steam iron

GC4526/87
  Faster*, Easier and Smarter
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

    GC4526/87
      Faster*, Easier and Smarter

      More effective calc clean with calc container

      • Steam 50g/min;210g steam boost
      • T-ionicGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • 2600 Watts
      2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance.

      2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

      2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance.

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.

      Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

      Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

      Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.

      Innovative CordGuide

      Innovative CordGuide

      The innovative CordGuide simply clicks to your ironing board and guides the cord away while ironing.

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

      Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

      The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

      Self-Clean for effective calc removal

      Self-Clean for effective calc removal

      In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.

      Steam boost up to 210g

      Steam boost up to 210g

      Steam boost up to 210g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        2,5 m
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        16*32,6*14 cm
        Total weight with packaging
        1,52 kg
        Weight of iron + base
        1,75 kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        34,1*30*36 cm

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        50 g/min
        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide
        Steam boost
        210 g
        Power
        2600 W

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        • Built-in calc container
        • Self clean

      • Accessories included

        CordGuide
        Yes

          • Compared with an average 2200W Philips steam iron