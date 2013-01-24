Home
GC4532/26
    -{discount-value}

    Steam Performance, Guaranteed

    Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime. See all benefits

    Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime. See all benefits

      • 45g/min continuous steam
      • 180g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

      Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance

      up to 180g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases

      2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

      Steam output up to 45g/min for faster crease removal

      Strong and consistent steam output penetrates more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Select steam level from handle
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2.5 m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Soleplate gliding performance
        3 stars
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        4 stars

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        12.88x15.33x31.95 cm
        Total weight with packaging
        1.791 kg
        Weight of iron + base
        1.569 kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        13.7x16.7x33.2 cm
        Weight of iron
        1.552 kg

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Steam boost
        180 g
        Ready to use
        2 minute(s)
        Water spray
        Yes
        Voltage
        240 V
        Continuous steam
        45 g/min
        Power
        2400 W

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Quick Calc Release

      • Technology

        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

