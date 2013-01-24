Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Azur

Steam iron

GC4558/26
1 Awards
  • Steam Performance, Guaranteed Steam Performance, Guaranteed Steam Performance, Guaranteed
    -{discount-value}

    Azur Steam iron

    GC4558/26
    1 Awards

    Steam Performance, Guaranteed

    Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime. See all benefits

    Azur Steam iron

    Steam Performance, Guaranteed

    Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime. See all benefits

    Steam Performance, Guaranteed

    Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime. See all benefits

    Azur Steam iron

    Steam Performance, Guaranteed

    Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Steam Performance, Guaranteed

      With our improved Quick Calc Release system

      • 50g/min continuous steam
      • 230g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus Soleplate
      Up to 230g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 230g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      2600W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      2600W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

      Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

      Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Select steam level from handle
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2 m
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Plus
        Auto shut-off
        Yes
        Indicator light
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Soleplate gliding performance
        3 stars
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        4 stars
        Integrated power plug
        Yes

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        12.88x15.33x31.95 cm
        Total weight with packaging
        1.791 kg
        Weight of iron + base
        1.569 kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        13.7x16.7x33.2 cm
        Weight of iron
        1.552 kg

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Product packaging
        100% recycable

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Ready to use
        2 minute(s)
        Steam boost
        230 g
        Water spray
        Yes
        Voltage
        240 V
        Continuous steam
        50 g/min
        Power
        2600 W

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Quick Calc Release

      • Technology

        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Aqua Blue

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products