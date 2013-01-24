Home
  • Powerful steam, cordless ironing Powerful steam, cordless ironing Powerful steam, cordless ironing
    -{discount-value}

      Powerful steam, cordless ironing

      Ultra fast gliding with T-ionicGlide

      • Steam 40g/min;180g steam boost
      • 2600 W
      • T-ionicGlide Soleplate
      • Carry lock
      2600 W iron for fast heat-up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments.

      Safe storage after ironing on the base. The cord can be wrapped around the body of the base, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Cordless for ultimate ironing freedom on the board. Walk around the board, iron in any direction. The cord will never block your movements; going from one side to the order side over your clothes.

      The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      Smart light feedback indicates the status of the iron at any time. Blue: ready to iron Amber: time to (re)charge

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Storage solution
        Carry lock
        Filling and emptying water
        Sideways opening door
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        300 ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of iron
        1.5 kg

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        40 g/min
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide
        Steam boost
        180 g
        Power
        2600 W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

