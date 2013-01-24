Home
Azur

Steam iron

GC4621
1 Awards
    Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits

      Removes creases easily

      Powerful ironing with SteamGlide soleplate

      • Auto Shut Off
      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Steam boost up to 160 g

      Steam boost up to 160 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

      The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Steam Boost
        Up to 160 gr/min
        Spray
        Yes
        Vertical Steam
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        Up to 40 gr/min
        Reaching tricky areas
        Steam tip

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        3 m
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Soft grip
        Safe in use
        • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
        • Exceeds international drop test standards
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        Water tank capacity
        350 ml
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        2400

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide soleplate

