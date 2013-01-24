Removes creases easily from cotton and linen
Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Removes creases easily from cotton and linen
Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits
Removes creases easily from cotton and linen
Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Removes creases easily from cotton and linen
Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
The Delicate Fabric Protector makes it possible to iron your delicate garments at low temperature with maximum steam, without creating shiny patches.
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.
Easy to use
Crease removal
Comfortable ironing
Technical specifications
Smooth gliding
GC026/80
GC026/00
GC012/00
CRP957/01
GC026/30