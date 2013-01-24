Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Azur

Steam iron

GC4710
1 Awards
  • Removes creases easily Removes creases easily Removes creases easily
    -{discount-value}

    Azur Steam iron

    GC4710
    1 Awards

    Removes creases easily

    Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits

    Azur Steam iron

    Removes creases easily

    Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits

    Removes creases easily

    Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits

    Azur Steam iron

    Removes creases easily

    Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Removes creases easily

      Powerful ironing with SteamGlide soleplate

      • 3m cord
      The perfect balance between gliding and stretching

      The perfect balance between gliding and stretching

      For the best results you need a soleplate that has the optimal balance between gliding and stretching. This is offered through SteamGlide PLUS with its easy glide zone and perfect stretch zone.

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Steam boost up to 160 g

      Steam boost up to 160 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 160 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Steam tip
        Continuous steam
        Up to 40 gr/min

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        3 m
        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Soft grip
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Water tank capacity
        350 ml

      • Technical specifications

        Water tank capacity
        350 ml
        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Power
        2400
        Frequency
        50-60
        Weight
        1.7 kg

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide soleplate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products