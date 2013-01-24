Removes creases easily from cotton and linen
Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.
For the best results you need a soleplate that has the optimal balance between gliding and stretching. This is offered through SteamGlide PLUS with its easy glide zone and perfect stretch zone.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!
