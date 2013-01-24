Home
    Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily! See all benefits

    Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily! See all benefits

      Removes creases easily from cotton and linen

      Powerful ironing with Ionic DeepSteam

      • Ionic Deepsteam
      50% smaller steam particles reach deeper into tough creases

      50% smaller steam particles reach deeper into tough creases

      The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.

      The perfect balance between gliding and stretching

      The perfect balance between gliding and stretching

      For the best results you need a soleplate that has the optimal balance between gliding and stretching. This is offered through SteamGlide PLUS with its easy glide zone and perfect stretch zone.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost up to 170 g

      Steam boost up to 170 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 170 gr/min
        Ionic Deepsteam
        Ionic DeepSteam
        Vertical Steam
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        Up to 40 gr/min
        Reaching tricky areas
        Steam tip

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Soft grip
        Cord length
        3 m
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Safe in use
        • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
        • Exceeds international drop test standards
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Water tank capacity
        335 ml

      • Technical specifications

        Water tank capacity
        350 ml
        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Power
        2400
        Frequency
        50-60
        Weight
        1.7 kg

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide soleplate

