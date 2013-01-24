Home
AZUR 2-in-1

Cordless steam iron

GC4810/27
1 Awards
    AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron

    GC4810/27
    1 Awards

    Freedom of motion, freedom of choice

    No more compromise between freedom and results. Iron with Azur FreeMotion as usual, just without the cord. Charge the iron on the base while you rearrange a garment. Tough creases? Switch easily to corded mode to have continuous power flow. See all benefits

      Freedom of motion, freedom of choice

      Powerful steam, with or without cord

      • 30 g/min; 160 g steam boost
      • Anodilium Soleplate
      • 2000 Iron Watts

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Cord length
        2.4 m
        Ironing board safety clip
        Yes
        Soleplate
        Anodilium
        Steam tip
        Yes
        2-in-1 cord/cordless function
        Yes
        Drip-stop
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        30 g/min
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Turbo steam
        Yes
        Shot of steam
        160 g
        Spray
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Water tank capacity
        250 ml
        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Cord length
        2.4 m
        Power
        2000W

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

