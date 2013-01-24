Home
    This new Philips Azur iron comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Designed for perfection

      Iron with powerful steam performance

      • Steam 45g/min;160g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • 2400 Watts

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Fast and easy filling
        Yes
        Filling and emptying water
        Sideways opening door
        Power cord length
        2.5 m
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        350 ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2.5 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        45 g/min
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide Plus
        Power
        2400 W
        Steam boost
        160 g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.6 kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

