The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
The Philips steam iron is designed to manoeuvre it easily over the garment and enabling you to reach easily even the hardest to reach areas.
The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.
2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance.
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Applying the steam boost will release a steam shot up to 200 g to remove even the toughest creases
The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on it's heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.
For the best results you need a soleplate that has the optimal balance between gliding and stretching. This is offered through SteamGlide Plus with its easy glide zone and perfect stretch zone.
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal
