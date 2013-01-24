Home
Azur

Steam iron

GC4860/26
1 Awards
  Designed for perfection
    Azur Steam iron

    GC4860/26
    1 Awards

    Designed for perfection

    Optimal design and weight of this Azur iron allows you to glide easily on all garments and reach into the trickiest areas. Together with its powerful steam performance, it gives you all you need for perfect results.

      Designed for perfection

      • Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • 2600 Watts

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Drip stop
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        350 ml

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide Plus
        Continuous steam output
        50 g/min
        Steam boost
        200 g
        Power
        2600 W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

