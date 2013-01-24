Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Azur

Steam iron

GC4872/60
Find support for this product
  • Designed for perfection Designed for perfection Designed for perfection
    -{discount-value}

    Azur Steam iron

    GC4872/60
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Designed for perfection

      With Ionic Deepsteam

      • Steam 50g/min;210g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • Safety Auto Off
      • 2600 Watts
      2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

      2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

      2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance.

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

      Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

      The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

      SteamGlide Plus: perfect mix between gliding and stretching

      SteamGlide Plus: perfect mix between gliding and stretching

      For the best results you need a soleplate that has the optimal balance between gliding and stretching. This is offered through SteamGlide Plus with its easy glide zone and perfect stretch zone.

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

      The Philips steam iron is designed to manoeuvre it easily over the garment and enabling you to reach easily even the hardest to reach areas.

      Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

      The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Large filling hole
        Power cord length
        2.5 m
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Water tank capacity
        335 ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide Plus
        Continuous steam output
        50 g/min
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Steam boost
        210 g
        Power
        2600 W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Ionic deep steam
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240 V

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products