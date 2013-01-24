Home
Azur Pro Steam iron

GC4884/87
    Azur Pro steam iron enables you with a powerful steam to cut through your ironing in no time and achieve perfect results. Maintain control, ultra-fast gliding, easy calc-clean and a larger water tank make your ironing sessions much easier.

      Powerful perfection, every time

      Iron away creases fast with powerful steam

      • 2400 W
      • 45 g/min; 220 g steam boost
      • T-ionicGlide Soleplate
      • Safety auto off + anti-calc
      2400 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

      Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      A well designed, soft grip on the top of the steam iron will make your ironing session more comfortable.

      T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.

      Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heelrest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.

      A large 2,5 m cord gives you the reach you need during your ironing. Now you reach every corner of your ironing board without any problems.

      Quick calc release is the easiest way to remove scale from your iron and guarantees consistently powerful steam for years to come.

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        1.5 kg

      • Easy to use

        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2.5 m
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        350 ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving*
        20 %
        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Water spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        220 g
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        2400 W
        Continuous steam
        45 g/min

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        • Double active calc clean
        • Built-in calc container
        • Self clean

      • Accessories included

        CordGuide
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

