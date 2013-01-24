Home
    2600W Power tool for ironing

    Powerful iron with more steam

• Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
• Anodilium soleplate
• Safety Auto Off
• 2600 Watts

      2600W Power tool for ironing

      Powerful iron with more steam

      • Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
      • Anodilium soleplate
      • Safety Auto Off
      • 2600 Watts

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Fast and easy filling
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2.5 m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Water tank capacity
        350 ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2.5 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Anodilium
        Continuous steam output
        50 g/min
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Steam boost
        200 g
        Power
        2600 W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Weight of iron
        1.6 kg

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Accessories

        Heat-resistant storage box
        Yes

