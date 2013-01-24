2600W Power tool for ironing
This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
2600W Power tool for ironing
This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily. See all benefits
2600W Power tool for ironing
This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
2600W Power tool for ironing
This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily. See all benefits
Easy to use
Comfortable ironing
Fast & powerful crease removal
Technical specifications
Calc management
Accessories
GC026/00
GC025/10
GC013/00
GC012/00
CRP957/01
GC026/30
GC027/00