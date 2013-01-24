Home
PerfectCare Xpress

Pressurised steam iron

GC5060/02
1 Awards
    Carefree ironing, no setting required

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere…in any order, without adjusting the temperature. Philips PerfectCare Xpress delivers great results without risk of burn or shine for all garments. Truly simple ironing See all benefits

    PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron

    Carefree ironing, no setting required

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere…in any order, without adjusting the temperature. Philips PerfectCare Xpress delivers great results without risk of burn or shine for all garments. Truly simple ironing See all benefits

      Carefree ironing, no setting required

      With compact, powerful steam generator inside

      • Steam 65g/min;200g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • Safe for all ironable garments
      OptimalTemp: The perfect combination of steam & temperature

      OptimalTemp: The perfect combination of steam & temperature

      One perfect setting for all your clothes. Always the perfect combination of steam & temperature because: 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor sets the perfect combination of steam & temperature 2) The ultra powerful cyclonic steam chamber delivers powerful constant steam for all your fabrics

      Iron with smart light feedback indicator

      Smart light feedback indicates the status of the iron at any time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        2.5 m
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        320 ml
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        20% energy reduction

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2.5 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        65 g/min
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Steam boost
        200 g
        Power
        2800 W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Anti-calc tablets + rinsing
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

