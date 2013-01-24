Home
ClearTouch

Garment Steamer

GC534/26
    Revive your delicate clothes with steam

    The new Philips ClearTouch garment steamer is designed for safe and easy crease removal on delicate & difficult to iron clothes.Its unique design, smart features and powerful steam make refreshement of your clothes safe and easy. See all benefits

    Revive your delicate clothes with steam

      Revive your delicate clothes with steam

      Designed for powerful performance and convenience

      • 2000 W
      • Adjustable pole with hang&lock
      • Pleat maker, glove

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        33x182x33 cm
        Total weight with packaging
        5.47 kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        40x45x33.3 cm
        Weight of iron
        3.5 kg

      • Easy to use

        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Silicone steam hose
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        XL steam plate
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.6 m
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Special water inlet
        For extra hygiene
        Water tank capacity
        1200 ml

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Fast crease removal

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        2000 W
        Continuous steam
        40 g/min

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy Rinse

      • Accessories included

        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        Adjustable pole
        Yes
        Pleat maker
        Yes

            • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.