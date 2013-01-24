Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

6400 series

Pressurized ironing system

GC6440
1 Awards
  • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam
    -{discount-value}

    6400 series Pressurized ironing system

    GC6440
    1 Awards

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

    Have all the convenience of a compact and portable sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. See all benefits

    6400 series Pressurized ironing system

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

    Have all the convenience of a compact and portable sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. See all benefits

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

    Have all the convenience of a compact and portable sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. See all benefits

    6400 series Pressurized ironing system

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

    Have all the convenience of a compact and portable sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Generator Iron

      Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

      Compact powerful ironing system with Carry-lock

      • Carry-lock
      • ECO
      Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

      Continuous steam up to 100 g/min

      Continuous steam up to 100 g/min

      The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

      Lock your iron securely to the base station

      Lock your iron securely to the base station

      Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer, reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

      Easy set-up and storage

      Easy set-up and storage

      Easy set-up and storage

      Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

      Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

      Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption by selecting the eco-setting on your Philips Iron. The eco-setting offers the most energy efficient way to obtain perfect ironing results.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Variable steam settings to suit every garment

      Variable steam settings to suit every garment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Easy to set up and store
        • Carry-lock
        • Compact design
        • Easy cord and hose storage
        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Reaching tricky areas
        • Button groove
        • Steam tip

      • Crease removal

        Pressurised Steam
        Up to 4 bar
        Vertical Steam
        Continuous vertical steam
        Soleplate
        Optimal vent pattern
        Continuous steam
        Up to 100 gr/min

      • Comfortable ironing

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.7 m
        Cord length
        1,9 m
        Safe in use
        Overheat safety stop
        Anti-scale management
        Easy Rinse
        Water tank capacity
        800 ml
        Ergonomic iron design
        Ergonomically designed iron for comfortable ironing

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        5,25
        Product dimensions
        319 x 199 x 166

      • Technical specifications

        Boiler wattage
        1370
        Iron wattage
        800
        Start-up time
        6
        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Frequency
        50-60

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Non-stick soleplate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products