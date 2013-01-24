Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

PerfectCare Viva

Steam generator iron

GC7035/26
1 Awards
  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam * Iron faster with 2 x more steam * Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron

    GC7035/26
    1 Awards

    Iron faster with 2 x more steam *

    Philips steam generator iron delivers faster and easier ironing experience. Iron your garments no temperature adjustment needed thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron

    Iron faster with 2 x more steam *

    Philips steam generator iron delivers faster and easier ironing experience. Iron your garments no temperature adjustment needed thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology. See all benefits

    Iron faster with 2 x more steam *

    Philips steam generator iron delivers faster and easier ironing experience. Iron your garments no temperature adjustment needed thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron

    Iron faster with 2 x more steam *

    Philips steam generator iron delivers faster and easier ironing experience. Iron your garments no temperature adjustment needed thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Generator Iron

      Iron faster with 2 x more steam *

      no temperature setting required

      • Max 5 bar pump pressure
      • Up to 210 g steam boost
      • 1.7 L water tank capacity
      • Compact design
      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

      Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

      Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

      With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

      Large water tank for longer continuous use

      Large water tank for longer continuous use

      The water tank has an extra-large 2 L capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 2 hours of continuous use, with no need to top-up the tank. It's also transparent, so you can get a 360°view of the tank to easily see how much water you have left to continue creating steam efficiently. When you do need to refill, your steam generator iron has a large filling hole that allows you to easily fill the water tank under the tap, or alternatively with a jug or bottle at any time during ironing

      Integrated easy clean system for long-lasting performance

      Integrated easy clean system for long-lasting performance

      Regular descaling protects your iron and maintains steam performance. The Smart Calc-Clean system is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound that cleaning and descaling is needed. Simply place your iron onto the Smart Calc-Clean container and start the process. It takes approx. 2 minutes for the dirty water and scale to be collected, your steam generator will beep once it's done and ready to use again.

      Lightweight and compact size for easy storage

      Lightweight and compact size for easy storage

      Thanks to revolutionary ProVelocity technology, we've been able to make a steam generator more compact than ever before. The smaller size fits perfectly on your ironing board for convenience and carrying it around is made far easier. Plus your steam generator iron will take up much less storage space.

      Automatic switch off for safety and energy saving

      Automatic switch off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you safety peace of mind.

      Philips best gliding with increased scratch resistance

      Philips best gliding with increased scratch resistance

      The SteamGlide Plus soleplate is durable and non-stick is based on the ceramic finishing. It has an integrated titanium oxide layer for superior gliding performance.

      Save energy with ECO mode

      Save energy with ECO mode

      ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        37.5 x 24.2 x 19.5 cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        42.7 x 23.8 x 33.5 cm
        Weight of iron + base
        2.8 kg
        Weight of iron
        1.2 kg

      • Easy to use

        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Extra large filling hole
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.6 m
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Plus
        Power cord length
        1.8 m
        Soleplate gliding performance
        4 stars
        Ready to use
        • Light indicator
        • Sound indicator
        Heat up time
        2 minute(s)
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        4 stars
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Safety auto off
        Yes

      • Storage

        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment
        Cord storage
        Velcro fix

      • Fast crease removal

        Ready to use
        2 minute(s)
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Steam boost
        up to 210 g
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Pressure
        Max 5 bar pump
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Power
        2400 W
        Continuous steam
        up to 120 g/min

      • Scale management

        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        • Sound
        • Yes
        • no cartridges needed, no extra
        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean

      • Technology

        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        Smart Control Processor
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        No temperature settings needed
        Yes
        ProVelocity steam engine
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Calc clean container
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • Compared to Philips steam iron EasySpeed