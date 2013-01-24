Home
PerfectCare Compact Plus

Steam generator iron

GC7930/30
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}
    So fast and convenient, and you'll never worry about burning clothes. Finish faster with twice as much steam as a steam iron. No settings to change and faster results with better wrinkle removal. Easy to iron your basket in one go.

      Compared to Philips steam iron Azur*

      • Max 6.5 bar pump pressure
      • Up to 440g steam boost
      • 1.5L detachable water tank
      • Carry lock
      Guaranteed no burns

      Guaranteed no burns

      Even if you’re multi-tasking or get distracted, you’ll never burn your clothes. Thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology, we promise this steam generator iron will never burn any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      When you need to tackle tough creases with ease, rely on our continuous steam to do the hard work for you. Watch those creases melt away when you use an extra boost of steam where you need it. And it’s perfect when you want to steam vertical curtains or refresh hanging clothes.

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Thanks to its compact size it’s light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes. It even fits on your ironing board. But don’t think smaller means less powerful. Thanks to our exclusive ProVelocity technology, we’ve made powerful steam generators that are lightweight and more compact than ever.

      Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

      Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

      A 1.5-liter transparent tank gives you up to 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

      Calc-clean container included - no cartridges, no extra cost

      Calc-clean container included - no cartridges, no extra cost

      It’s easy to maintain your steam generator with Smart Calc Clean, our built in descaling system. It will remind you when it’s time to descale and includes a container to make descaling easy and safe. Since it is reusable you will save money and never need to buy extra cartridges.

      No temperature settings to change

      No temperature settings to change

      Save a step in your weekly ironing routine. You won’t need to separate fabrics or change settings and wait for the temperature to change anymore. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, you iron everything from your denim jeans to delicate silks without adjusting the temperature.

      Scratch-resistant SteamGlide Plus soleplate for smooth glide

      Scratch-resistant SteamGlide Plus soleplate for smooth glide

      Our scratch-resistant SteamGlide Plus soleplate delivers excellent gliding performance on any fabric. Our patented 5-layer coating with its advanced titanium layer effortlessly glides on any fabric for the fastest results.

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Carry lock for safe and easy transport

      Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

      Safe and easy auto shut-off

      Safe and easy auto shut-off

      The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        20 x 23.3 x 37.1 cm
        Total weight with packaging
        3.85 kg
        Weight of iron + base
        2.8 kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        23 x 26.5 x 42.6 cm
        Weight of iron
        1.3 kg

      • Easy to use

        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.6 m
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Plus
        Auto shut-off
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.65 m
        Ready to use
        • Light indicator
        • Sound indicator
        Soleplate gliding performance
        4 stars
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        1500 ml
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        4 stars

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving*
        35 %
        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        Recycled plastic used
        15 %

      • Storage

        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment
        Carry lock
        For transportation and safety
        Cord storage
        Velcro fix

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Steam boost
        Up to 440 g
        Ready to use
        2 minute(s)
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Pressure
        Max 6.5 bar pump
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Continuous steam
        Up to 120 g/min
        Power
        2400 W

      • Scale management

        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        • Sound
        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean

      • Technology

        No burns
        Yes
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No temperature settings needed
        Yes
        ProVelocity steam engine
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Purple Magic

      • Accessories included

        Calc clean container
        Yes

            • Based on a 2 hours ironing session
            • Up to 35% energy savings based on IEC 603311, compared to GC6734.