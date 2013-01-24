Home
8000 Series

Handheld Steamer

GC800/86
    Powerful and convenient for quick results everyday

    The new Philips 8000 Series ensures quick and effortless de-wrinkling of your daily outfits; up to 5 garments at a time, no ironing board needed. It is safe to use on all fabrics, even delicate ones; no shine marks and no burns guaranteed. See all benefits

      No ironing board needed!

      • Press-Steam laying or hanging
      • Steam up to 32g/min
      • De-Calc Technology
      • No Burns guaranteed
      Up to 32g/min powerful steam for quick results everyday.

      Ready to use in just 60 seconds.

      Steam your outfit in as little as 3 minutes**. The heated plate prevents condensation on your garments for quick results.

      Steam hanging clothes or press-steam them laying flat with our heated plate. No ironing board needed!

      Thanks to the patented and unique De-Calc Technology, your appliance can last longer with the same steam performance.

      12 minutes of non-stop steaming! The 230ml water tank enables you to steam up to 5 garments or two outfits without refill. More than enough for quick touch ups before leaving the house.

      Past few months made us look more for healthy and hygienic solutions. Our handheld steamer kills up to 99.9% of the bacteria*. You can even steam your curtains and bed sheets.

      No burns guaranteed with OptimalTemp technology. The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Silicone steam hose
        Yes
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Save on all fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Power cord length
        2.5-3 m
        Ready to use
        Light indicator
        Water tank capacity
        230 ml

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Ready to use
        1 minute(s)
        Variable steam
        2 levels
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Voltage
        220 V
        2-in-1 function
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Power
        1600 W

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        De-Calc Technology

      • Technology

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes
        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Brush
        Yes

          • Tested 1 minute stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.
          • *Woman cotton t-shirt and knee-length skirt tested by Philips Lab at steam rate at max