Pressurised steam generator

GC8220
1 Awards
    Powerful yet surprisingly compact, this ironing system produces non-stop high steam with high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4 liter detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption.

      Great results, minimum effort

      Endless, powerful steam with 1.4 liter water tank

      Xtra large detachable 1.4 liter water tank

      Xtra large detachable 1.4 liter water tank

      To make ironing effortless you need a lot of steam. High steam output means a lot of refilling. The extra large 1.4 l water tank reduces the need of refilling.

      Up to 4.5 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Up to 4.5 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

      Continuous steam up to 110 g/min

      Continuous steam up to 110 g/min

      The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

      120 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      120 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The iron's 120 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

      SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

      SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

      This specially designed soleplate combines superior ceramic coating for superior gliding on all fabrics and carefully designed vents for powerful crease removal.

      Steam tip lets you iron right into hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

      The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank
        Crystal clear
        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Easy to set up and store
        • Easy cord and hose storage
        • Extra-large water inlet
        Reaching tricky areas
        • Button groove
        • Steam tip

      • Crease removal

        Vertical Steam
        Continuous vertical steam
        Soleplate
        Optimal vent pattern

      • Comfortable ironing

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Hose length
        • 1,9 m
        • 1.9 m
        Additional comfort
        Steam trigger lock
        Cord length
        2,5 m
        Safe in use
        Overheat safety stop
        Anti-scale management
        Easy Rinse

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        6,06
        Product dimensions
        350 x 350 x 250

      • Technical specifications

        Iron wattage
        800
        Boiler wattage
        1200
        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Frequency
        50-60

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide soleplate

