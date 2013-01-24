Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

PerfectCare Aqua Silence

Steam generator iron

GC8650/81
1 Awards
  • Ultra fast and quiet ironing Ultra fast and quiet ironing Ultra fast and quiet ironing
    -{discount-value}

    PerfectCare Aqua Silence Steam generator iron

    GC8650/81
    1 Awards

    Ultra fast and quiet ironing

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PerfectCare Aqua Silence Steam generator iron

    Ultra fast and quiet ironing

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

    Ultra fast and quiet ironing

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    PerfectCare Aqua Silence Steam generator iron

    Ultra fast and quiet ironing

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Generator Iron

      Ultra fast and quiet ironing

      with no temperature adjustment required

      • Up to 6.2 bar pressure
      • 330 g steam boost
      • Carry lock
      • 2.5 L fixed watertank

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Storage solution
        Carry lock
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Hose length
        1.7 m
        Power cord length
        1.8 m
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Heat up time
        2 minute(s)
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment
        Water tank capacity
        2500 ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks
        Low water alarm
        yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom

      • Sustainability

        Energy saving mode
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide
        Pressure
        Up to 6.2 bar pressure
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Power
        2400 W
        Steam boost
        330 g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Safe rest
        yes
        Silent Steam Technology
        yes
        Steam tip
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.1 kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Weight of iron + base
        4.5 kg
        Product dimensions
        36.2 x 27 x 26.3 cm

      • Calc management

        Calc clean reminder
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Easy De-calc
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • In the category of pressurised unlimited steam generator