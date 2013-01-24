Home
PerfectCare Performer

Steam generator iron

GC8711/20
  Powerful continuous steam for ultra faster ironing
    PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron

    GC8711/20
      Powerful continuous steam for ultra faster ironing

      1.8 L detachable water tank

      • Max 6 bar pump pressure
      • Up to 350 g steam boost
      • 1.8 L detachable watertank
      1.8 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

      1.8 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

      The watertank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes the refilling fast.Thanks to the 1.8 L watertank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.

      Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

      Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

      The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

      Saving energy with ECO mode

      Saving energy with ECO mode

      By using the ECO mode , with reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results.

      Max 6 bar pump pressure

      Max 6 bar pump pressure

      The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Powerful continuous steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam amount can be regulated to fit your needs.

      Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

      "Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust temperature 2) Compact ProVelocity steam engine delivers more steam for ironing faster. It enables compact design of your steam genreator for easier storage"

      Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

      Tap water friendly, refill anytime during ironing

      Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when you run out of water in the watertank, you can refill it easily without waiting or turning your appliance off.

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      The Philips innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, no need to put your iron back to the base station, just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, neither the board. This makes your ironing easier with less wrist efforts.

      Smart Calc clean system with sound&light Calc Clean reminder

      Smart Calc clean system with sound&light Calc Clean reminder

      Smart Calc Clean system is an intergrated descaling and cleaning fuction to protect your steam generator iron. After each about 10 hour ironing, you will be reminded by the soud and light of your steam genreator iron to perform calc clean process. The Calc Clean Container will provide you the convenience during the Calc Clean process, by just resting your iron on the container without holding your iron to stress your waist. After cleaning process, all the dirty water is collected in the container, your steam generator iron is ready to use again.

      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

      Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

      CompatProVelocity Steam Engine:all the time continuous steam

      Water is transferred from the water tank to the iron by a high pressure pump. A lot of water travels inside of steam chamber at very high speed. It enables very powerful and constant steam all the time to come out from the soleplate without water condensation;

      Lighter weight steam generator from Philips

      Thanks to the revolutionnary ProVelocity technology, we made your steam generator iron more compact than ever before. The compact steam generator fits easily on your ironing board making your ironing more convenient. In addition, your steam generator takes much less storage space.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.6 m
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Plus
        Power cord length
        1.8 m
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Soleplate gliding performance
        5 stars
        Ready to use
        • Light indicator
        • Sound indicator
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        4 stars

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        22 x 24 x 37 cm
        Weight of iron + base
        3.2 kg
        Weight of iron
        1.22 kg

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        Energy saving mode
        Yes

      • Storage

        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment
        Carry lock
        For transportation and safety
        Cord storage
        • Velcro fix
        • Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Steam boost
        Up to 350 g
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Ready to use
        2 minute(s)
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Pressure
        Max 6 bar pump
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        Up to 120 g/min
        Power
        2600 W

      • Scale management

        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        • Sound
        • Yes
        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean

      • Technology

        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes
        Smart Control Processor
        Yes
        ProVelocity steam engine
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

