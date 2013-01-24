The watertank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes the refilling fast.Thanks to the 1.8 L watertank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.
By using the ECO mode , with reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Powerful continuous steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam amount can be regulated to fit your needs.
"Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust temperature 2) Compact ProVelocity steam engine delivers more steam for ironing faster. It enables compact design of your steam genreator for easier storage"
Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when you run out of water in the watertank, you can refill it easily without waiting or turning your appliance off.
The Philips innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, no need to put your iron back to the base station, just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, neither the board. This makes your ironing easier with less wrist efforts.
Smart Calc Clean system is an intergrated descaling and cleaning fuction to protect your steam generator iron. After each about 10 hour ironing, you will be reminded by the soud and light of your steam genreator iron to perform calc clean process. The Calc Clean Container will provide you the convenience during the Calc Clean process, by just resting your iron on the container without holding your iron to stress your waist. After cleaning process, all the dirty water is collected in the container, your steam generator iron is ready to use again.
Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.
Water is transferred from the water tank to the iron by a high pressure pump. A lot of water travels inside of steam chamber at very high speed. It enables very powerful and constant steam all the time to come out from the soleplate without water condensation;
Thanks to the revolutionnary ProVelocity technology, we made your steam generator iron more compact than ever before. The compact steam generator fits easily on your ironing board making your ironing more convenient. In addition, your steam generator takes much less storage space.
