Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

PerfectCare Aqua Pro

Steam generator iron

GC9410/66
1 Awards
  • Super powerful ironing Super powerful ironing Super powerful ironing
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    PerfectCare Aqua Pro Steam generator iron

    GC9410/66
    1 Awards

    Super powerful ironing

    PerfectCare Aqua Pro comes with our ultra-light iron and extra large 2.5 L watertank, ideal for long ironing sessions and perfect vertical steaming. See all benefits

    PerfectCare Aqua Pro Steam generator iron

    Super powerful ironing

    PerfectCare Aqua Pro comes with our ultra-light iron and extra large 2.5 L watertank, ideal for long ironing sessions and perfect vertical steaming. See all benefits

    Super powerful ironing

    PerfectCare Aqua Pro comes with our ultra-light iron and extra large 2.5 L watertank, ideal for long ironing sessions and perfect vertical steaming. See all benefits

    PerfectCare Aqua Pro Steam generator iron

    Super powerful ironing

    PerfectCare Aqua Pro comes with our ultra-light iron and extra large 2.5 L watertank, ideal for long ironing sessions and perfect vertical steaming. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Steam Generator Iron

      Super powerful ironing

      with Ultra-light iron

      • Max 6.7 bar pressure
      • Up to 450g steam boost
      • 2.5 L water tank capacity
      • Ultra-light iron
      Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

      Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

      With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

      Easy and efficient descaling system

      Easy and efficient descaling system

      Regular descaling protects your iron and ensures you'll continue to get the very best steam performance. The exclusively designed and ideally positioned Easy De-Calc Plus function provides the ideal way to get rid of lime scale and extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound when it's time to clean and descale. Then when your appliance is cold, simply remove the Easy De-Calc knob, collect the dirty water and scale into a cup and discard.

      Philips best gliding and most scratch resistant soleplate

      Philips best gliding and most scratch resistant soleplate

      The T-ionic Glide is Philips' most premium soleplate, promising superior gliding for more effortless and fast ironing. It has a stainless steel base which is harder and more durable than aluminum, with an integrated titanium oxide layer for advanced scratch resistance. Plus the carefully designed shape and vents provide an even better steam distribution for faster crease removal.

      Save energy with ECO mode

      Save energy with ECO mode

      ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.

      Enjoy powerful ironing with minimum noise

      Enjoy powerful ironing with minimum noise

      Powerful steam doesn't have to mean noisy ironing. Enjoy ironing with family around, whilst watching TV or when listening to music, without being disturbed by the noise. The steam generator is fitted with silencing steam filters to minimize noise of steam and a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the vibration noise in the base

      Light weight and comfortable to handle

      Light weight and comfortable to handle

      Your steam generator's iron has the ideal weight: amazingly light weight and comfortable to handle. It glides easily over your garments, removes the toughest creases in no time, and reduces stress on your wrist. It makes also vertical steaming very easy and effective. You can now comfortably & effectively remove the creases of your delicate, like silk blouse, dresses, and jackets and even difficult to iron garments with pleats, decorations, buttons etc in a vertical way.

      Extra-large water tank for longer continuous use

      Extra-large water tank for longer continuous use

      The water tank has an extra-large 2.5 L capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 3 hours of continuous use, with no need to top-up the tank. It's also transparent, so you can get a 360°view of the tank to easily see how much water you have left to continue creating steam efficiently. When you do need to refill, your steam generator iron has a large filling hole that allows you to easily fill the water tank under the tap, or alternatively with a jug or bottle at any time during ironing

      Safe and secure carry lock

      Safe and secure carry lock

      Your steam generator iron includes a safe carry lock which securely fastens your iron to its base without the risk of slipping or someone touching the hot soleplate. It ensures safe and easy transportation around the house, to and from storage.

      Automatic switch off for safety and energy saving

      Automatic switch off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you safety peace of mind.

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        36.2 x 27 x 26.3 cm
        Weight of iron + base
        4.2 kg
        Weight of iron
        0.8 kg

      • Easy to use

        Extra large filling hole
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Hose length
        1.7 m
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.8 m
        Soleplate name
        T-ionicGlide
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Soleplate gliding performance
        5 stars
        Ready to use
        Light indicator
        Heat up time
        2 minute(s)
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        5 stars
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        2500 ml
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving mode
        Yes
        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Storage

        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment
        Carry lock
        For transportation and safety
        Cord storage
        Velcro fix

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Steam boost
        Up to 450 g
        Ready to use
        2 minute(s)
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Pressure
        Max 6.7 bar
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Power
        Max 2100 W
        Continuous steam
        Up to 120 g/min

      • Scale management

        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        • Yes
        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy De-calc

      • Technology

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        No burns
        Yes
        Smart Control Processor
        Yes
        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes
        No temperature settings needed
        Yes
        Cyclonic steam chamber
        Yes
        Silent steam Technology
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products