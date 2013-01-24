Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Classic

Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

HD1174/89
1 Awards
  • Glides 3x easier on your garments* Glides 3x easier on your garments* Glides 3x easier on your garments*
    -{discount-value}

    Classic Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

    HD1174/89
    1 Awards

    Glides 3x easier on your garments*

    This Iconic Philips Classic dry iron comes with non-stick soleplate for good gliding performance on all fabrics. With its redesigned extra-stable heel rest, comfortable handle and slim tip, this quality iron makes ironing fast and easy See all benefits

    Classic Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

    Glides 3x easier on your garments*

    This Iconic Philips Classic dry iron comes with non-stick soleplate for good gliding performance on all fabrics. With its redesigned extra-stable heel rest, comfortable handle and slim tip, this quality iron makes ironing fast and easy See all benefits

    Glides 3x easier on your garments*

    This Iconic Philips Classic dry iron comes with non-stick soleplate for good gliding performance on all fabrics. With its redesigned extra-stable heel rest, comfortable handle and slim tip, this quality iron makes ironing fast and easy See all benefits

    Classic Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

    Glides 3x easier on your garments*

    This Iconic Philips Classic dry iron comes with non-stick soleplate for good gliding performance on all fabrics. With its redesigned extra-stable heel rest, comfortable handle and slim tip, this quality iron makes ironing fast and easy See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Dry Iron

      Glides 3x easier on your garments*

      For faster ironing

      • 1200 W
      • Non-stick soleplate
      • 1.7 m cord length

      Technical Specifications

      • Size and weight

        Total weight with packaging
        0.77 kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        11.5x12.5x26 cm
        Weight of iron
        0.65 kg

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.7 m
        Soleplate name
        Non-stick

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Product packaging
        100% recycable

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        1200 W

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • Compared to Philips dry iron HD1172