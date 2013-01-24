Home
Anti-calc iron accessory

HD1900/00
    For extending the life span of your Aquazur iron descaling is important. This disposable anti-scale cassette HD1900/00 filters the water in your iron. When the cassette is saturated it should be replaced. Need a new one? Order it here! See all benefits

    For extending the life span of your Aquazur iron descaling is important. This disposable anti-scale cassette HD1900/00 filters the water in your iron. When the cassette is saturated it should be replaced. Need a new one? Order it here! See all benefits

      To protect your Aquazur iron

      Check compatibility data

      • Suitable for Aquazur HI835

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product type:
        HI835

      • Fits product type

        HI835
        yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

