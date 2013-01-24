Home
Deluxe collection

All-In-One Cooker

HD2145/62
1 Awards
    Deluxe collection All-In-One Cooker

    HD2145/62
    Your perfectly cooked meal ready up to 6X faster*

    Enjoy high quality meals even during the busiest days! Different ingredients are cooked just right under accurate control of pressure and temperature thanks to the dual control system with 50% reduction of heating fluctuation. See all benefits

      With Dual control system

      • Dual control system
      • Add ingredient function
      • Sauce thickening function
      • 6L, 1000W
      With Dual control system, the new All-in-One cooker accurately controls the temperature and reduces heating fluctuation by 50%*. With this accuracy, different ingredients are cooked just right so that you can enjoy high quality meals and even gourmet cuisine at home easily.

      Additional multi cook programs including steaming, baking and yoghurt making to create even more dishes and desserts to dazzle your family and friends.

      You can save up to 3 customized cooking programs, so by pressing the shortcut button you will be able to repeat your favourite dishes easily.

      Now not only the cooking time but also the cooking pressure can be programmed, which gives you full control to achieve the texture to meet your personal preference. Increase the cooking pressure to get a even more tender result, while decrease it if you find it to be too soft.

      By simply pressing the Sauce thickening button, sauce and soup will be reduced to create a more intensified flavor.

      SensorTouch control panel on the top for easy anf comfortable operations.

      Preset timer and automatic keep warm

      The 24 hours easy-to-program preset timer and 12 hour automatic keep warm function help to ensure meals are hot and ready on time.

      Pressure cook to put perfect meals on table in minutes

      With the magic of pressure, even tough cuts can be tenderized in minutes. 9 pressure cooking modes help you to create great taste when you are time poor.

      Saute/Sear to enhance richness of flavors

      Saute/Sear to enhance richness of flavors before the magic of cooking begins.

      Slow cook to create melt-in-mouth tenderness

      Slow cook with high and low temperature settings creates melt-in-mouth tenderness.

      Auto pressure release reduces waiting and ensures safety

      Pressure will be released automatically after cooking finishes, so there is no need to discharge the pressure manually or wait for the pressure to drop naturally as the cooker cools down.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        6 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Power
        910-1090 W
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Keep warm function
        12 hour(s)
        Product features
        • Digital touchscreen
        • Preset cooking function
        • Time control

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Recipe booklet
        • Scoop
        • Steaming tray/basket

      • Design

        Color
        Smoked pearl

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Compared to the original Phllips All-in-One Cooker
          • Pulled pork, 45 minutes with pressure cooking vs 8 hours with slow cooking