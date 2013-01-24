Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Sandwich maker

HD2383
1 Awards
  • Sandwiches made easy Sandwiches made easy Sandwiches made easy
    -{discount-value}

    Sandwich maker

    HD2383
    1 Awards

    Sandwiches made easy

    Tasty sandwiches in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power Philips sandwich maker HD2383/20 with cut & seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Easy cleaning thanks to its non-stick coated plates. See all benefits

    Sandwich maker

    Sandwiches made easy

    Tasty sandwiches in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power Philips sandwich maker HD2383/20 with cut & seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Easy cleaning thanks to its non-stick coated plates. See all benefits

    Sandwiches made easy

    Tasty sandwiches in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power Philips sandwich maker HD2383/20 with cut & seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Easy cleaning thanks to its non-stick coated plates. See all benefits

    Sandwich maker

    Sandwiches made easy

    Tasty sandwiches in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power Philips sandwich maker HD2383/20 with cut & seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Easy cleaning thanks to its non-stick coated plates. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Sandwich Maker

      Sandwiches made easy

      A sandwich maker for tasty results in no time

      • Black
      • METAL
      Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

      Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

      Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside the Philips sandwich maker.

      Cool touch handle

      Cool touch handle

      Cool touch handle.

      Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

      Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        700 W
        Cord length
        0,8 m
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        On/Off switch (for Europe)
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        249 x 243 x 101 mm
        Color(s)
        metal/black

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products