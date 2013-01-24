Home
Daily Collection

Sandwich maker

HD2393/92
    Daily Collection Sandwich maker

    HD2393/92
    Tasty sandwiches made easy

    Perfectly toasted sandwiches anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with cut and seal plates to seal ingredients inside. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option. See all benefits

      With easy lock system and vertical storage

      • 820 W
      • Cut-and-seal plate

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        820 W
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cool-touch handle
        Yes
        On/Off switch (for Europe)
        Yes
        Non-stick coated plates
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        231 x 218 x90 mm
        Color(s)
        Black

