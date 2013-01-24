Home
Daily Collection

Sandwich maker

HD2394/91
    Perfectly toasted sandwiches and snacks anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with versatile panini plates. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option. See all benefits

    Perfectly toasted sandwiches and snacks anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with versatile panini plates. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option. See all benefits

      Tasty panini made easy

      With easy lock system and vertical storage

      • 820 W
      • Panini plate

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Power
        820 W

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cool-touch handle
        Yes
        On/Off switch (for Europe)
        Yes
        Non-stick coated plates
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        226 x 120 x 25 mm
        Color(s)
        Black

