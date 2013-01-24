Tasty panini made easy
Perfectly toasted sandwiches and snacks anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with versatile panini plates. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Tasty panini made easy
Perfectly toasted sandwiches and snacks anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with versatile panini plates. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option. See all benefits
Tasty panini made easy
Perfectly toasted sandwiches and snacks anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with versatile panini plates. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Tasty panini made easy
Perfectly toasted sandwiches and snacks anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with versatile panini plates. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option. See all benefits
Simply push down to securely close and lock the sandwich maker.
Special non-stick coating makes cleaning easier
Space saving compact storage.
Cord winding facility to neatly store the cord.
Handle keeps cool for safe use during toasting.
High power to heat up the sandwich maker quickly.
Versatile panini plates to fit all kinds of sandwiches and snacks.
The high temperature toasts the sandwiches evenly for tasty crusty sandwiches.
Clearly indicates heating-up and ready-to cook.
For maximum safety.
Ensure the product stays in one place during use.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Design specifications