Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Daily Collection

Sandwich maker

HD2395/00
1 Awards
  • Tasty panini made easy Tasty panini made easy Tasty panini made easy
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Sandwich maker

    HD2395/00
    1 Awards

    Tasty panini made easy

    Perfectly toasted sandwiches and snacks anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with versatile panini plates. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Sandwich maker

    Tasty panini made easy

    Perfectly toasted sandwiches and snacks anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with versatile panini plates. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option. See all benefits

    Tasty panini made easy

    Perfectly toasted sandwiches and snacks anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with versatile panini plates. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Sandwich maker

    Tasty panini made easy

    Perfectly toasted sandwiches and snacks anytime with this hi-temperature, hi-power sandwichmaker with versatile panini plates. Easiest to use with easy lock system and easiest to store with vertical compact storage option. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Sandwich Maker

      Tasty panini made easy

      With easy lock system and vertical storage

      • 820 W
      • Panini plate
      Easy push down lock system

      Easy push down lock system

      Simply push down to securely close and lock the sandwich maker.

      Special non-stick coating makes cleaning easier

      Special non-stick coating makes cleaning easier

      Special non-stick coating makes cleaning easier

      Vertical, compact storage

      Vertical, compact storage

      Space saving compact storage.

      Cord winding facility

      Cord winding facility

      Cord winding facility to neatly store the cord.

      Cool touch handle

      Cool touch handle

      Handle keeps cool for safe use during toasting.

      High power for fast heating up

      High power for fast heating up

      High power to heat up the sandwich maker quickly.

      Versatile panini plates for variety sandwiches and snacks

      Versatile panini plates to fit all kinds of sandwiches and snacks.

      High temperature for a perfectly toasted sandwich

      The high temperature toasts the sandwiches evenly for tasty crusty sandwiches.

      Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

      Clearly indicates heating-up and ready-to cook.

      On/off switch for extra safety

      For maximum safety.

      Rubber feet ensure it stays in one place

      Ensure the product stays in one place during use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        820 W

      • General specifications

        Cool-touch handle
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        On/Off switch (for Europe)
        Yes
        Non-stick coated plates
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        226 x 120 x 25 mm
        Color(s)
        White/Beige

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products