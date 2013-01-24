Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Sandwich maker

HD2417
1 Awards
  • Have it your way, exactly your way Have it your way, exactly your way Have it your way, exactly your way
    -{discount-value}

    Sandwich maker

    HD2417
    1 Awards

    Have it your way, exactly your way

    Have your sandwiches just the way you want them. Place any sandwich you like between the large plates and select your preferred timing. The non-stick, removable, dishwasher safe plates make cleaning easier than ever before. See all benefits

    Sandwich maker

    Have it your way, exactly your way

    Have your sandwiches just the way you want them. Place any sandwich you like between the large plates and select your preferred timing. The non-stick, removable, dishwasher safe plates make cleaning easier than ever before. See all benefits

    Have it your way, exactly your way

    Have your sandwiches just the way you want them. Place any sandwich you like between the large plates and select your preferred timing. The non-stick, removable, dishwasher safe plates make cleaning easier than ever before. See all benefits

    Sandwich maker

    Have it your way, exactly your way

    Have your sandwiches just the way you want them. Place any sandwich you like between the large plates and select your preferred timing. The non-stick, removable, dishwasher safe plates make cleaning easier than ever before. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Sandwich Maker

      Have it your way, exactly your way

      Set the timer for delicious sandwiches

      • 900 W

      Quick and delicious results thanks to the 900 Watt of power

      Quick and delicious results thanks to the 900 Watt of power.

      Finger-print proof metal housing

      Finger-print proof metal housing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.9 m

      • General specifications

        Cool-touch handle
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-stick coated plates
        Yes
        Anti-slip feet
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Phenolic housing, metal insert on top
        Color(s)
        Black/metal/red

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products