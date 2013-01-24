Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Daily Collection

Toaster

HD2566/79
1 Awards
  • Good toast easily Good toast easily Good toast easily
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Toaster

    HD2566/79
    1 Awards

    Good toast easily

    Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots that fit a variety of bread, removable crumb tray, bread centering for even toasting, 7 toast settings and defrost function. Includes dust cover. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Toaster

    Good toast easily

    Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots that fit a variety of bread, removable crumb tray, bread centering for even toasting, 7 toast settings and defrost function. Includes dust cover. See all benefits

    Good toast easily

    Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots that fit a variety of bread, removable crumb tray, bread centering for even toasting, 7 toast settings and defrost function. Includes dust cover. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Toaster

    Good toast easily

    Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact toaster. Features 2 large bread slots that fit a variety of bread, removable crumb tray, bread centering for even toasting, 7 toast settings and defrost function. Includes dust cover. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Toaster

      Good toast easily

      Large bread slots, compact design

      • 2 slot
      • Compact
      • White blue
      • Lid
      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

      The toaster exterior is always cool and safe to touch.

      Large slots to fit different types of bread

      Large slots to fit different types of bread

      Fits different types of bread thanks to its large slots.

      Compact toaster to save space on your counter top

      The Philips toaster saves space on your countertop thanks to its compact design.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        950 W
        Cord length
        0.9 m
        Slot size (L x W x H)
        130 x 32 x 120 mm
        Voltage Global
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Voltage Taiwan
        110 V

      • General specifications

        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Dust cover
        Blue

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White/blue
        Materials
        Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products