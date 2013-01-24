Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Daily Collection

Toaster

HD2596/00
Find support for this product
  • Even golden brown toast everyday Even golden brown toast everyday Even golden brown toast everyday
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Toaster

    HD2596/00
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Toaster

      Even golden brown toast everyday

      Compact 2-slot design, including reheat function

      • 2 slot
      • Compact
      • White beige
      • Reheat, bun warmer
      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

      2 wide slots to toast slices

      2 wide slots to toast slices

      2 wide slots to toast thick or thin slices.

      7 levels of browning for individual preference

      7 levels of browning for individual preference

      7 levels of browning for individual preference.

      Cancel: stop at any moment you like

      Cancel: stop at any moment you like

      Cancel: stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.

      Cool wall: cool on the outside while toasting on the inside

      Cool wall: cool on the outside while toasting on the inside

      Cool wall: cool on the outside while toasting on the inside.

      Defrost to toast bread from frozen

      Defrost to toast bread from frozen

      Defrost to toast bread from frozen.

      High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread

      High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread

      High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread.

      Reheat to warm toast in seconds

      Reheat to warm toast in seconds

      Reheat to warm toast in seconds.

      Slide out crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Slide out crumb tray for easy cleaning.

      5 functions in 1

      5 functions in 1 (bun warming/reheat/ defrost/cancel/7 browning levels).

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        800 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Bun warmer
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White
        Materials
        Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products