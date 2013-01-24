Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Viva Collection

Toaster

HD2611/40
1 Awards
  • Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Toaster

    HD2611/40
    1 Awards

    Enjoy great toast

    Philips toaster with XL slot and variable width feature to ensure evenly golden brown toast. Ideal for baguettes, bagels and big bread slices. Features integrated bun warming rack, slide out crumb tray, reheat and frozen bread function. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Viva Collection Toaster

    Enjoy great toast

    Philips toaster with XL slot and variable width feature to ensure evenly golden brown toast. Ideal for baguettes, bagels and big bread slices. Features integrated bun warming rack, slide out crumb tray, reheat and frozen bread function. See all benefits

    Enjoy great toast

    Philips toaster with XL slot and variable width feature to ensure evenly golden brown toast. Ideal for baguettes, bagels and big bread slices. Features integrated bun warming rack, slide out crumb tray, reheat and frozen bread function. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Viva Collection Toaster

    Enjoy great toast

    Philips toaster with XL slot and variable width feature to ensure evenly golden brown toast. Ideal for baguettes, bagels and big bread slices. Features integrated bun warming rack, slide out crumb tray, reheat and frozen bread function. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Toaster

      Enjoy great toast

      Toaster with XL slot to fit all types of bread

      • Long slot
      • 3 function
      • beige / lavender
      • XL slot, bun warmer, cool wall

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        1200 W

      • General specifications

        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Automatic safety shut-off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White & Lavender
        Materials
        Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products