Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Toaster

HD2628/00
Find support for this product
  • Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast
    -{discount-value}

    Toaster

    HD2628/00
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Toaster

      Enjoy great toast

      Thick or thin, always golden brown

      • 2 slot metal
      • 2 function
      • Brushed metal burgundy
      • Wide slot
      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      Adjustable browning control

      Adjustable browning control

      Ajust the heat level to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

      Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

      Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

      The toaster will automatically shut-off if the bread gets jammed inside.

      Defrost or reheat just toasted bread in one go

      Defrost or reheat just toasted bread in one go

      The defrost button on your toaster allows you to defrost and toast in one go, and the reheat button warms cold bread or further browns just toasted bread.

      High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

      High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

      This feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread even higher to take them out safely.

      Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

      Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

      Philips toaster with self-centered slots allow you to put thick or thin slices and make sure they stay in the center for evenly toasted bread.

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Power
        950 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Automatic safety shut-off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Multiple toast settings
        7

      • Design specifications

        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        19.1x27.1x16.2 cm
        Color(s)
        Black, metal and red

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products