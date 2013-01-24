Ajust the heat level to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.
The toaster will automatically shut-off if the bread gets jammed inside.
The defrost button on your toaster allows you to defrost and toast in one go, and the reheat button warms cold bread or further browns just toasted bread.
This feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread even higher to take them out safely.
Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.
Philips toaster with self-centered slots allow you to put thick or thin slices and make sure they stay in the center for evenly toasted bread.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Design
Design specifications