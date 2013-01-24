The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.
Philips toaster with extra wide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin.
Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.
The toaster will automatically shut-off if the bread gets jammed inside.
Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.
This feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread even higher to take them out safely.
Philips toaster with self-centered slots allow you to put thick or thin slices and make sure they stay in the center for evenly toasted bread.
The Philips Avance Collection Toaster has seven adjustable levels of browning control.
Reheat, defrost and toast frozen bread at any browning level
Cord winding facility for easy storage
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories included
Design specifications