Viva Collection

Toaster

HD2639/90
1 Awards
    Great Sandwiches, no matter thick or thin

    10% Wider slot width.Thanks to the sandwich rack with an expandable opening, regardless if it's thin or thick sandwich, always hold it perfectly centered for even browning result See all benefits

    10% Wider slot width.Thanks to the sandwich rack with an expandable opening, regardless if it's thin or thick sandwich, always hold it perfectly centered for even browning result See all benefits

    Great Sandwiches, no matter thick or thin

    10% Wider slot width.Thanks to the sandwich rack with an expandable opening, regardless if it's thin or thick sandwich, always hold it perfectly centered for even browning result See all benefits

      Great Sandwiches, no matter thick or thin

      Extra wide slot catering easily thick or thin

      • Extra wide 2 slots toaster
      Built in bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

      Built in bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

      Built in bun rack to warm pastries, rolls or buns easily.

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Stop button to stop toasting at any time

      Reheat, defrost in one go

      Reheat, defrost in one go

      Reheat and defrost functions to toast frozen toast/bread in one go

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.

      10% extra wide slot(s) for thick or thin bread slices*

      10% Wider slot width*.Thanks to the sandwich rack with an expandable opening, regardless if it's thin or thick sandwich, always hold it perfectly centered for even browning result

      Adjustable 7 levels of browning control

      Adjust the heat level to your perference and get your toast the way you want it.

      Extra auto shut off protection

      Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Slot size (LxWxH)
        138*33*125 mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        300*172*201 mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.95 kg
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        334*200*221 mm
        Weight of product
        1.49 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Metal and plastic
        Color(s)
        White

      • General specifications

        Number of browning levels
        7
        Product features
        • Adjustable browning
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cancel button
        • Cord storage
        • Defrost function
        • Non-slip feet

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • 10% wider slot is comparing to the predecessor (HD2630)