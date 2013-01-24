Home
Viva Collection

Toaster

HD2650/80
1 Awards
  Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced
    Fully metal toaster with self-centering extra wide slot for even browning regardless of slice thickness. With various browning options and integrated bun rack, you can enjoy perfectly crispy toast, warm pastries, rolls and buns.

    Fully metal toaster with self-centering extra wide slot for even browning regardless of slice thickness. With various browning options and integrated bun rack, you can enjoy perfectly crispy toast, warm pastries, rolls and buns.

      Wide slot fits thick, thin, fresh or frozen slices

      • Full metal
      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

      High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

      High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

      The feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread safely

      Extra auto shut-off protection in case of bread jam

      Extra auto shut-off protection in case of bread jam

      Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit

      8 browning settings suit any preference

      8 browning settings suit any preference

      Adjust toasting time for any bread, however you like it.

      Defrost mode

      Defrost mode

      Defrost mode effortlessly toasts frozen bread in one go at the touch of a button.

      Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.

      Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.

      The self centering mechanism perfectly centers each slice for even browning, regardless of thickness.

      Reheat mode

      Reheat mode

      Reheat mode warms up previously toasted bread in seconds at the touch of a button

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        300 x 172 x 201 mm
        Slot size (LxWxH)
        138 x 33 x 122 mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.962 kg
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        334 x 200 x 221 mm
        Weight of product
        1.552 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        950 W
        Re-warming function
        Yes
        Variable slot width
        Yes
        Cool wall
        Partly thermal insulation (mica sheet)
        Warming function
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Metal
        Color(s)
        Titanium

      • General specifications

        Number of browning levels
        8
        Bread tray
        Yes
        Product features
        • Adjustable browning
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cancel button
        • Cord storage
        • Defrost function
        • High lift function
        • On/off switch

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        Bun warmer

