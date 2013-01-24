Home
    Great toast, easy cleaning

    Elegant metallic toaster for toast to anyone's taste. Features integrated warming rack to easily warm up buns, rolls and croissants, seven browning settings, defrost and reheat setting. Easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray. See all benefits

      Removable deep crumb tray

      • 2 slot
      • 3 function
      • Silver grey
      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.9 m
        Slot size (L x W x H)
        136 x 32 x 130 mm
        Power
        1000 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Automatic safety shut-off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top
        Color(s)
        Steel Silver

