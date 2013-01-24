Home
Daily Collection

Rice cooker

HD3011/08
  Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Rice cooker

    HD3011/08
      Bring you the great taste through"Big Pot Effect"

      • 12 hours Auto keep warm
      • 1 liter
      • 6 cups
      • One touch button
      Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

      Clear water level marking shows capacity and rice-water ratio

      One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status

      5 layers inner pot for even heating, cooks rice more tastier.

      Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

      Automatic rice cooking

      Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently

      Golden color coating ensures inner pot durable & non-stick

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.0 Litres / cups
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Wattage
        500 W

      • General specifications

        Spillover prevention vent
        Yes
        Detachable power cord for convenient storage
        Yes
        Dish washer safe inner pot
        Yes
        Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
        Yes
        Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Spatula
        Yes
        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        Tin plate
        Color of control panel
        Green
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        252X252X225 mm
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        3.1 kg
        Color(s)
        Light green flower

