Nutrition is important to keep healthy. Philips' new multicookers come with smart cooking programs on temperature control so that freshness and nutrition is better preserved. Top front control panel for easier operation. See all benefits
24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time.
Wash the steam vent frequently to remove residual. Simply remove steam vent from the appliance top lid and clean thoroughly
Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.
3 food menu for more healthy varieties.
6F technology for self-protecting and prolonging the product life time
Backup memory when power interruption
Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.
Unique 6 steps smart cooking program ensure rice to be more fluffy
The computerized heating mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications