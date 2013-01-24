Home
Viva Collection

Multicooker

HD3037/70
  • Fast and ease way of preparing favourite meals Fast and ease way of preparing favourite meals Fast and ease way of preparing favourite meals
    Fast and ease way of preparing favourite meals

    Philips' new multicookers come with smart temperature control ensures easy cooking of favorite dishes. Top front control panel for easier operation. See all benefits

      Great tasting soups, meat, pasta and cakes

      • 5L
      Integrated microprocessor ensures easy cooking of favorite dishes

      Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

      Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean

      Extra thick 2.0mm inner pot conducts heat evenly and cooks dishes tastier

      Convenient and safe to carry the Philips multicooker away from the kitchen, or to serve dishes in dinning room

      24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures dishes and meal is ready on time.

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes fresh for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the multicooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode.

      There is heating system surround the multicooker, including heater assembly on the top,heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom,3D heating system for even heating,more effective warm keeping and better baking result

      Smart and automatic cooking programs for optimal end result*

      Optimal end result of cooking rice and congee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Capacity
        5 L
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Wattage
        980 W

      • General specifications

        Timer mode ensures
        dishes are ready when you want
        Swing handle for easy carrying
        Yes
        Spillover prevention vent
        Yes
        Dish washer safe inner pot
        Yes
        Backup memory when power interruption
        Yes
        Detachable power cord for convenient storage
        Yes
        Reheat function for
        fresh dishes instantly
        Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
        Yes
        Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Spatula
        Yes
        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Ladle
        Y
        Measuring cup
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color of control panel
        silver
        Materials of main body
        PP
        Color(s)
        stainless steel

