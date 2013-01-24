Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Multicooker

HD3139/70
Find support for this product
  • Fast and ease way of preparing favorite meals Fast and ease way of preparing favorite meals Fast and ease way of preparing favorite meals
    -{discount-value}

    Multicooker

    HD3139/70
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Multi-cooker and Rice Cooker

      Fast and ease way of preparing favorite meals

      Great tasting soups, meat, pasta and cakes

      • 4L
      24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

      24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

      24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time.

      3D heating function ensuring evenly heated dishes

      3D heating function ensuring evenly heated dishes

      3D heating function ensuring evenly heated dishes

      Detachable steam vent for easy cleaning

      Detachable steam vent for easy cleaning

      Wash the steam vent frequently to remove residual. Simply remove steam vent from the appliance top lid and clean thoroughly.

      Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

      Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

      Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

      Extra 2.0 mm coated cast iron aluminum blended inner pot

      Extra 2.0 mm coated cast iron aluminum blended inner pot

      Extra thick 2.0 mm coated cast iron aluminum blended inner pot ensures heat is conducted uniformly ensuring dishes are always cooked evenly

      Nutritional keep warm keeps dishes fresh for 24 hours

      Nutritional keep warm keeps dishes fresh for 24 hours

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes fresh for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the multicooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode.

      Swing handle for easy carrying

      Swing handle for easy carrying

      Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.

      7 automatic programs and 14 manual temperature settings

      7 automatic programs and 14 manual temperature settings

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        4 Litres / cups
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Voltage
        220 V
        Wattage
        980 W

      • General specifications

        Automatic keep-warm function
        Yes
        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Swing handle for easy carrying
        Yes
        7 rice menu
        Yes
        Dish washer safe inner pot
        Yes
        Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Spatula
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products