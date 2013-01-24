24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time.
3D heating function ensuring evenly heated dishes
Wash the steam vent frequently to remove residual. Simply remove steam vent from the appliance top lid and clean thoroughly.
Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot
Extra thick 2.0 mm coated cast iron aluminum blended inner pot ensures heat is conducted uniformly ensuring dishes are always cooked evenly
Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes fresh for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the multicooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode.
Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories