Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Multicooker

HD3167/70
Find support for this product
  • Fast and ease way of preparing favorite meals Fast and ease way of preparing favorite meals Fast and ease way of preparing favorite meals
    -{discount-value}

    Multicooker

    HD3167/70
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Multi-cooker and Rice Cooker

      Fast and ease way of preparing favorite meals

      Great tasting soups, meat, pasta and cakes

      • 5L
      Dual-coil with larger direct heating area

      Dual-coil with larger direct heating area

      Dual-coil with larger direct heating area ensure stronger and more evenly cooking

      Detachable steam vent for easy cleaningp

      Detachable steam vent for easy cleaningp

      Wash the steam vent frequently to remove residual. Simply remove steam vent from the appliance top lid and clean thoroughly

      24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

      24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

      24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time.

      Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

      Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

      Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

      Easy-to-control sensor touch&Easy-to-read digital display

      Easy-to-control sensor touch&Easy-to-read digital display

      Easy-to-control sensor touch&Easy-to-read digital display

      Waterproof and durable user interface

      Waterproof and durable user interface

      Waterproof and durable user interface

      Child lock keeping your kitchen safe&offering peace of mind

      Child lock keeping your kitchen safe&offering peace of mind

      Child lock keeping your kitchen safe and offering peace of mind

      Extra thick 2.0 mm inner pot with nano ceramic coating

      Extra thick 2.0 mm inner pot with nano ceramic coating

      Pot with handles & ceramic coating for easy use and cleaning

      Pot with handles & ceramic coating for easy use and cleaning

      Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

      Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Voltage
        220 V
        Wattage
        980 W
        Capacity
        5 L

      • General specifications

        Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot
        Yes
        Easy-to-read LCD with clock and timer display
        Yes
        15 cooking menus
        Yes
        Handled inner pot
        Yes
        Dish washer safe inner pot
        Yes
        Easy-to-program timer
        Yes
        Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Spatula
        Yes
        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes
        Silicone gloves
        Yes
        Yoghurt cup
        Yes
        Ladle for stirring
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products