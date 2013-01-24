Extra thick 2.0 mm coated cast iron aluminum blended inner pot ensures heat is conducted uniformly ensuring dishes are always cooked evenly
Additional pot allows convenience in cooking and storing multiple dishes
2.0 mm 5-layer inner pot conducts heat evenly for tasty dishes
Black outer Whitford coating helps to retain heat so that dishes stay warm &fresh after cooking
Extra hard Whitford non-stick and anti-scratch coating makes the pot easy clean and highly durable
Extra thick aluminum alloy pot evenly conducts the heat so that dishes are evenly cooked
Special non-stick coating makes cleaning easier
Whitford base layer Provides enhanced heat collection and transfer ensuring better cooking efficiency and thus tasty dishes
Certificated coating ensures safe contact with food
Technical specifications
General specifications
Design specifications