Daily Collection

Inner Pot

HD3737
  Additional durable inner pot
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Inner Pot

    HD3737
      Additional durable inner pot

      for Philips multi-cookers HD3037

      5L
      Extra 2.0 mm coated cast iron aluminum blended inner pot

      Extra thick 2.0 mm coated cast iron aluminum blended inner pot ensures heat is conducted uniformly ensuring dishes are always cooked evenly

      Additional pot allows convenience in cooking,storing dishes

      Additional pot allows convenience in cooking and storing multiple dishes

      2.0 mm 5-layer inner pot conducts heat evenly for tasty

      2.0 mm 5-layer inner pot conducts heat evenly for tasty dishes

      Black outer Whitford coating helps to retain heat

      Black outer Whitford coating helps to retain heat so that dishes stay warm &fresh after cooking

      Extra hard Whitford non-stick and anti-scratch coating

      Extra hard Whitford non-stick and anti-scratch coating makes the pot easy clean and highly durable

      Extra thick aluminum alloy pot evenly conducts the heat

      Extra thick aluminum alloy pot evenly conducts the heat so that dishes are evenly cooked

      Special non-stick coating makes cleaning easier

      Whitford base layer Provides enhanced heat collection

      Whitford base layer Provides enhanced heat collection and transfer ensuring better cooking efficiency and thus tasty dishes

      Certificated coating ensures safe contact with food

      Certificated coating ensures safe contact with food

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        5 L

      • General specifications

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        non-stick and anti-scratch
        Yes
        Safe and durable
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        Aluminum alloy
        Color(s)
        Champagne/Rose Golden

